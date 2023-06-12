RIGHTWING HINDUS CALL FOR MAHAPANCHAYAT IN UTTARAKHANDS PUROLIA AMID HEIGHTENED COMMUNAL TENSIONS

Dehradun Uttarakhand Rightwing Hindus in Uttarakhand have called for a Mahapanchayat in Purulia amid alleged persecution of the local Muslim community members in the state The state remains on the edge after a recent abortive abduction of a minor girl by two men including a Muslim While the accused duo have been arrested the rightwing elements have dubbed the incident as love jihad term used by the rightwing to describe alleged conspiracy by Muslim men to woo and marry Hindu women Ever since the alleged abduction attempt communal tensions are on the rise with the rightwing elements recently asking the local Muslim community members to evacuate their homes It is learnt that the local Hindu rightwing elements in Purulia have called for a Mahapanchayat on June 15 Simultaneously posters have appeared in the area asking Muslims to evacuate their homes before the Mahapanchayat or face consequences Journalist Meer Faisal shared on Twitter a purported video of the alleged attacks on the Muslims in Uttarakhand amid heightened communal tensions in the state In the video said to be from Purolia the rightwing Hindu mobs can be seen attacking the properties of Muslim traders while chanting Jai Shri Ram Posters threatening Muslim traders to leave their shops by June 15 are also seen put up in the main marketAlso read Love Jihad case in Dehradun Youth accused of blackmailing medical student making her obscene video Probe onMuslims are leaving the area due to vandalism Faisal said However Uttarakhand s ADG Law and Order V Murugesan clarified that the video was not from Purola but from Barkot In the backdrop of the attacks on Muslims the community members in Vikasnagar Chakrata Chamoli Purola and Uttarkashi have expressed fears of forced migration Meanwhile All India MajliseIttehadul Muslimeen AIMIM national president Asaduddin Owaisi also took to Twitter demanding action against the rightwing elements and protection to the minority Muslim community Significantly Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has said that “land and love jihad will not be tolerated in the state