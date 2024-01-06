Haridwar (Uttarakhand): Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Saturday laid the foundation stone of 'Patanjali Gurukulam' and 'Acharyakulam' in Haridwar on the occasion of the 29th foundation day of the Patanjali Yog Peeth. The day also coincides with the 200th birth anniversary of Swami Dayanand Saraswati and gurukul founder Swami Darshananand.

Union Minister Arjun Meghwal, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami and Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav were also present at the ceremony today. This apart, Rajya Sabha MP and BJP national spokesperson Sudhanshu Trivedi and saints of Haridwar also participated in it.

Addressing the gathering, Baba Ramdev announced bringing in a major revolution in the education sector where an investment of Rs 5,000 crore would be made in the next five years through Patanjali Yog Peeth. This would be Patanjali's third revolution, he said adding that the Patanjali Gurukulam would take forward the gurukul tradition in the country.

According to Ramdev Baba, the first revolution that Patanjali brought was in the medical sector through yoga and Ayurveda. He said that the second was the fight against multinational companies for Indian indigenous products. Now, the third revolution is being brought in the education sector, he added.

Deliberating on Patanjali Gurukul, Ramdev Baba said it would be the world's largest gurukul. The seven-storeyed gurukul building will be set up at an expenditure of Rs 500 crore. Also, Maharishi Dayanand Guest House will be constructed here. The gurukul will provide residential facilities for 1500 students.