Haridwar (Uttarakhand): In a tragic incident, a security guard of a private security agency died after the service rifle of his colleague accidentally went off during cash delivery to a bank in Uttarakhand's Haridwar on Monday, officials said. It is learnt that the incident took place on Monday evening during cash delivery by Ambe Security to a Bank of Baroda branch located at Prem Nagar Ashram in Dharmanagari Haridwar.

A police official said that after depositing the cash in the bank, the security personnel were leaving the spot when the rifle of one security guard identified as Jitendra, a resident of Rawli Mehdood, fell slipped of his hand. As the rifle dashed to the ground, it went off with the bullet hitting Aditya, a colleague of Jitendra.

The bullet fired from the rifle hit Aditya in his stomach leaving him in a pool of blood. The incident caused chaos and panic in the area. The injured employee was taken to Ramkishan Mission Hospital in Kankhal where the doctors declared him dead on arrival, an official said. On notice, Kotwali in-charge along with his team reached the spot and launched an investigation into the matter.

The Jwalapur police took the body into custody and sent it for postmortem. Kotwali in-charge Kundan Singh Rana said that preliminary investigation has revealed that the bullet was fired due to falling of the rifle. An inquiry will be conducted in this regard, he said adding the CCTV footage of the incident is also being examined to ascertain the facts.