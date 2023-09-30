PUSH TO INVESTMENT TO CREATE FRESH EMPLOYMENT OPPORTUNITIES FOR LOCAL YOUTH DHAMI

Dehradun: Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami returned here on Saturday from his five-day UK visit and said the push to investments in the state will create fresh employment opportunities for the local youth.

"We inked MoUs for investments worth more than Rs 12,500 crore with international firms during the visit. A large number of investors, which also include NRIs, are keen to invest in the state. Many of them are coming to attend the Global Investors Summit being held in December," Dhami told reporters soon after his arrival at Bannu School ground in race course area here.

"It is all very exciting for us. The coming of more investors to the state will create fresh employment opportunities for the local youth. It will also help double the state's GDP in the coming years," Dhami said. The chief minister was accorded a welcome by cabinet ministers Satpal Maharaj, Subodh Uniyal, Ganesh Joshi, Rekha Arya and Pradesh BJP president Mahendra Bhatt.