Dehradun (Uttarakhand): The proposed Maha Panchayat of the Muslim organizations in Dehradun relating to the Purola 'love jihad' case has been cancelled. A day after the Hindu organisations announced the cancellation of their Panchayat on the issue, their Muslim counterparts cancelled their event which is slated for June 18. Representatives of Muslim organizations met Chief Minister Dhami and SSP Dalip Singh Kunwar. They announced the cancellation of their event after they received an assurance during their meeting with the CM.

CM Dhami and SSP have appealed to the office bearers and people of the Muslim organizations to maintain peace and harmony. They assured to provide security to the people of the Muslim community. The Maha Panchayat of the Hindu organisations to be held in Purola has been cancelled after the order of the court, after this, the Maha Panchayat of the Muslim organisations to be held on June 18 also stands cancelled now.

The leaders of the Muslim organisations said that they were convinced of the restoration of normalcy after getting assurance from the CM. Also, they said that after meeting CM Pushkar Singh Dhami, they were confident that there will be no injustice to the people of their community in Purola town.

In fact, the people of the Muslim community have been leaving their shops in Purola town amid the uproar over Love Jihad. During this, the Hindu organizations announced a maha panchayat in Purola on June 15, which escalated tensions. But this Maha Panchayat was eventually cancelled. Taking a strict stand on this issue, however, the administration imposed Section 144 in Purola from June 14 to June 19.

In their initial reaction, the Muslim organizations of Dehradun wanted to hold a Maha Panchayat in the capital on June 18, alleging atrocities on their community. But they withdrew their decision after CM Dhami and the SSP took them into confidence and assured them of security.