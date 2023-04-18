PREPARATIONS UNDERWAY AS CHAR DHAM YATRA SET TO BEGIN FROM APRIL 22

Rudraprayag Uttarakhand Preparations are afoot as Char Dham Yatra is all set to commence from April 22 Whereas the portal of Kedarnath Dham will be opened for devotees from April 25 The pilgrimage will commence from the base camp at the Gaurikund Pilgrims are supposed to undertake an 18kmlong route on foot Elderly pilgrims will undertake yatra on horses or mules Several construction works are underway along the yatra route Hence pilgrims might face hardships while trekking through rubble debris and construction material A new culvert has not been constructed which was damaged in the rainfall last year Pilgrims while moving from Rambada onwards will face inconvenience Besides the construction of rain shelters is still pending Also read Char Dham VIP darshan ticket fee fixed at Rs 300 per person at Badrinath Kedarnath DhamThe eighteenkilometrelong trekking route to Kedarnath Dham starts from the Gaurikund base camp Devotees hire horse or mule services or palanquins from the Gaurikund People belonging to Nepali origin have been associated with the Char Dham Yatra pilgrimage Gaurikund is also called mini Nepal due to the sizable population of Nepali origin people People associated with Char Dham Yatra are eagerly waiting for the opening of the portal of Kedarnath Dham The prepaid counters have been set up for taking up the services of the horses or mules These counters are set up a few distance away from Gaurikund The administration will keep a vigil on owners providing services of horses and mules in order to prevent untoward incidents to pilgrims undertaking the Char Dham Yatra The animal husbandry department has arranged hot water facilities for horses and mules Besides hot water facilities will be provided to pilgrims also Such arrangements have been made all along the yatra route Apart from this health centres have been set up at various places to provide better medicare facilities to the pilgrims Till now the doctors and paramedics have not joined the new health centres