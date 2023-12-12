Dehradun: Prantiya Rakshak Dal (PRD) soldiers created a ruckus at their foundation day programme organised at the Directorate of Youth Welfare and Provincial Guard Dal office. Chief Minister (CM) Pushkar Singh Dhami, Departmental Minister Rekha Arya, and Raipur MLA Umesh Sharma and several prominent departmental officers attended the programme.

As the event came to a close, the angry soldiers submitted their demands in writing to CM Pushkar Singh Dhami. They alleged corrupt practices by the (Youth Welfare and Provincial Guard) department including the deduction of Rs 570 from their salaries. They sought a formal order demanding 300 annual working days and an end to the salary cut.

Former state president of PRD Veer Singh Rawat said that he has been termed as a 'state agitator' for standing up for the welfare of the PRD soldiers. CM Dhami makes big promises to the Home Guards on the foundation day but there's nothing in the basket for the PRD soldiers, he claimed.

Magnifying their pain, Rawat said that the CM should euthanise him and his family to bring an end to their struggle. Much like the Home Guards, the PRD soldiers should also be offered a salary of Rs 28,000 instead of their current package of Rs 17,100 and also sanctioned definite holidays.

The soldiers have raised their issues with the government on multiple occasions but they have fallen on deaf ears, Rawat claimed. He said that he had himself frequented the office of the Director of the Youth Welfare and Provincial Rakshak Dal, Jitendra Sonkar. "He doesn't have time to meet me or any soldier. If this continues, PRD jawans will organise a sit-in from tomorrow at the Directorate of Youth Welfare and Provincial Raksha Dal office," he added.

Meanwhile, during the uproar, cabinet minister Rekha Arya denied such allegations and said that the PRD soldiers are being offered all benefits, police reports have claimed. The department has made several amendments to the PRD Act, ensuring the steady progress of the PRD soldiers.

Indiscipline does not suit this uniform, she warned the jawans. " It is a matter of grave concern if the jawans are unhappy with a salary of Rs 17,100 and are suffering," she retorted. During the event, CM Dhami announced a new scheme in which the PRD volunteers will be provided with warm uniforms every two years. Another set of uniforms will also be given for everyday usage.

The rate of uniforms given to PRD volunteers during training and re-training will now be increased from Rs 1,500 to Rs 2,500. All PRD soldiers deployed on registered duty will be given an allowance of Rs 200 per month for cleaning their uniforms, just like the Home Guard volunteers. The honorarium of the block commander posted at the development block level will be increased from Rs 600 to Rs 1,000 and that of the soldiers posted at the Nyaya Panchayat level will be increased from Rs 300 to Rs 500. PRD soldiers deployed in disaster rescue operations will be given an additional payment of Rs 50 per day.