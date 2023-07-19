Transformer explosion at Namami Gange project site in Chamoli

Dehradun (Uttarakhand): At least 15 people, including a police sub-inspector and three home guards, died and several were injured after a transformer exploded at the site of Namami Gange project on the banks of Alaknanda River in Uttarakhand's Chamoli district on Wednesday, government officials said. The injured have been admitted to the district hospital. Uttarakhand's Director General of Police (DGP) Ashok Kumar said an outpost in-charge of Pipalkoti was among the people killed.

However, confusion prevailed over the death toll as police official's version contradicted with government officials' statement. Chamoli Superintendent of Police (SP) Parmendra Doval gave a different version. He said, "10 people died and several were injured after a transformer exploded on the banks of the Alaknanda River in the Chamoli district." The police officer said that the injured persons have been admitted to the district hospital.

Additional Director General of Police of Uttarakhand, V Murugesan put the figure to 15. "Around 15 people including a police sub-inspector and five home guards have died. Investigation is underway. Prima Facie reveals that there was current on the railing and the investigation will reveal the further details," Murugesan said.

According to unconfirmed sources, a watch man at the Namami Gange project site died first. Soon after getting information, three cops rushed to the site where they were electrocuted. The death toll is likely to increase, they said.

Meanwhile, heavy rainfall and cloudbursts coninues to batter Uttarakhand. A vehicle and a bridge got washed away in Nachti drain on the Lipulekh border of border tehsil Dharchula of Pithoragarh district, breaking the connection of Om Parvat Kalapani with Gunji.