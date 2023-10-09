Dehradun: In a minor change in the schedule of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Uttarakhand, PM would now be leaving for a day-long trip to the state on October 12 instead of the earlier two days. Ahead of which, the state BJP unit chief Mahendra Bhhat has directed all MPs, ministers and senior party leaders to be present at Uttarakhand's Pithoragarh during PM Modi's visit.

Prime Minister is scheduled to arrive at Pithoragarh district on Thursday. His visit is aimed at boosting tourism development in the three valleys of Dharchula in the district.

This apart, PM Modi's visit to the district is also considered to be important from the party organisation's perspective. Uttarakhand government and the BJP state unit has made all arrangements to welcome the Prime Minister and capitalise on the visit for the Lok Sabha election preparations. All senior leaders of the party have already started flocking to Pithoragarh.

BJP state president Bhatt told ETV Bharat that party has sent a list of the names of key leaders who would share the dais with PM Modi to the Prime Minister's Office (PMO), which will be finalised by tomorrow. Also, all the cabinet ministers, five Lok Sabha MPs and two Rajya Sabha MPs have been asked to be present in Pithoragarh, Bhatt said.

According to the previous itinerary, PM Modi was supposed to offer prayers at Jageshwar Dham and Adi Kailash during his trip to Uttarakhand on October 12-13. During the visit, he is scheduled to lay foundation stone of various development projects worth Rs 4194 crore from a public meeting in Pithoragarh and boost tourism in the area.