PM MODI TO INAUGURATE UTTARAKHAND GLOBAL INVESTORS SUMMIT ON DEC 8 MEET UTTARKASHI TUNNEL LABOURERS GABBAR SINGH NEGI PUSHKAR SINGH

Dehradun: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will come to Dehradun on Friday to inaugurate the Uttarakhand Global Investors Summit.

During his visit, PM Modi will meet two labourers from Uttarakhand, who were trapped in the Uttarkashi Silkyara Tunnel collapse incident. The two are tunnel foreman Gabbar Singh Negi of Kotdwar and Pushkar Singh of Champawat.

Pushkar Singh Dhami government is going to organise a two-day Uttarakhand Global Investors Summit on December 8 and 9 at the Forest Research Institute in Dehradun. PM Modi is also expected to participate at the summit which will record participation of several big industrialists and their representatives from India and abroad.

It is being told that after attending the summit, PM Modi will meet the two labourers, Gabbar Singh Negi and Pushkar Singh, who were among the 41 labourers recused from Silkyara Tunnel after 17 days.

PM Modi earlier spoke to Gabbar Singh Negi, who is the senior-most among the workers on phone from Delhi and praised him. It came to light that Gabbar Singh Negi helped the other labourers to remain physically and mentally fit during the tough circumstances. He taught them yoga and meditation to calm themselves.