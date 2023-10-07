Dehradun: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will offer prayers at Jageshwar Dham and Adi Kailash during his two-day visit to Uttarakhand on October 12.

PM Modi will be the first prime minister to visit Adi Kailash on the India-China border. Adi Kailash falls on the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra route.

According to Hindu mythology, when Lord Shiva was going to take samadhi on Mount Kailash, he and his entire family stopped and rested at Adi Kailash. It is believed that there is a temple of Goddess Parvati here, where the goddess used to take bath. A pond at the place exists till today.

The visit is set to be special in many ways as several mysteries are associated with Adi Kailash and Parvati Kund, which is situated below it.

It is believed that taking a glance of Adi Kailash brings good luck. As soon as snow falls on the mountain, it takes the shape of Om. Adi Kailash is also known as Chhota Kailash or Om Parvat. It is situated at an altitude of 5,945 meters above sea level. There is a belief that in ancient times, sage Man performed penance here and Lord Shiva's family including Parvati, Ganesh and Kartikeya resided here together.

Earlier, one had to walk for more than 150 kilometers to reach here but now the roads have improved and one can easily reach here by walking just three kilometers.

Adi Kailash is among the most beautiful spots in Kailash Mansarovar. The landscape, scenic beauty and snow-capped mountains add to the beauty of the place. Pilgrims on way to Kailash Mansarovar would pass through this route. To reach here, the journey begins from Dharchula, Pithoragarh border area, and ends at Tawaghat. Also, one needs to have a permit to reach Adi Kailash.

Sagar Kumar, resident of Haridwar who returned from his Adi Kailash trip said that this trip has been one of the most memorable journeys of his life. He said that he has visited many temples and religious places, but the feeling one has after going to Adi Kailash is not experienced anywhere else.