Uttarakhand: In the wake of the under-construction tunnel collapse in Uttarakhand's Uttarkashi district, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and State Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami are actively involved in monitoring and facilitating rescue efforts. CM Dhami, after a thorough inspection of the site, reiterated the PM's commitment to providing all necessary assistance in the rescue mission.

"The PM has assured of all possible help. NDRF, SDRF, other agencies and experts are working to rescue the 40 stranded persons," CM Dhami told reporters at the site. "We want to assure the families of those stranded that the state govt and administration are making every effort to rescue them," he added.

On Monday, CM Dhami assured the public that PM Modi had pledged full support for the rescue of 40 labourers trapped in the collapsed tunnel. Visiting the site himself, Dhami emphasised the combined efforts of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), and various other agencies and experts working tirelessly to rescue the stranded individuals.

Relief and rescue operations are currently underway at the Silkyara Tunnel on the Uttarkashi-Yamunotri road. The tunnel collapse prompted a coordinated response involving NDRF, SDRF, and the police. Approximately 160 personnel, including NDRF, SDRF teams, and police, are engaged in the rescue operation to reach the stranded workers in the tunnel connecting Silkyara to Dandalgaon on the Brahmakhal-Yamunotri National Highway.

Rescuers have established contact with the trapped workers, ensuring the supply of oxygen, food, and water through a specially laid pipeline in the tunnel. Heavy excavator machines have been deployed to clear debris, and communication with the trapped workers is maintained through walkie-talkies. All workers are reported to be safe, with ongoing efforts to ensure their well-being.