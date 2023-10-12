PM MODI MEDITATES IN FRONT OF ADI KAILASH OFFERS PUJA PLAYS DAMRU

Pithoragarh (Uttarakhand): Uttarakhand's Pithoragarh has been decked up with flowers for the daylong trip of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who arrived here at around 8.30 am on Thursday. After landing, PM Modi went to take a glimpse of the famous Adi Kailash peak and offered prayers here.

The entire route has been beautifully decorated with garlands. PM Modi paid obeisance and was seen looking at snow-capped Adi Kailash, considered to be the earthly abode of Lord Shiva, shining silver in the sunlight, for a long time. He chanted the mantras with folded hands and then raised both hands saying, 'Har Har Mahadev'.

Before entering the temple, PM Modi sat down for meditation focusing his attention on Adi Kailash. His immense faith in Lord Shiva is known to anyone. He performed a puja outside the temple and offered prayers at Parvati Kund. The priest applied tilak on PM Modi's forehead as soon as he entered the temple.

Inside the Shiva Parvati Temple, PM Modi performed an aarti after playing the damru, which is believed to generate spiritual energy. He also lit the holy lamp and blew the conch shell. After completing the puja rituals, the priest tied 'kalava' on PM Modi's wrist and the latter gave 'dakshina' to the priest.

After performing puja at Parvati Kund Temple, PM Modi headed for his next destination, Gunji village. He is on a day-long trip to Uttarakhand. He was earlier scheduled to stay here for two days but his visit was cut short to a single day.

The beautification of Varanasi's Kashi Vishwanath Temple has been done under the inspiration of PM, who is a Lok Sabha MP from Varanasi in Uttar Pradesh. Also, the corridor of Ujjain's Mahakal Temple has also been built under PM Modi's dream project.