PM Modi virtually flags off Uttarakhand's inaugural Vande Bharat Express

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi virtually flagged off Uttarakhand's first semi-high speed Vande Bharat Express train connecting Dehradun with New Delhi and equipped with advanced safety features including the Kavach technology, in Dehradun on Thursday.

With world-class amenities, it will herald a new era of comfortable travel experiences, especially for tourists travelling to the state, the statement from the Prime Minister's office said. "Uttarakhand's connectivity is all set to get a big boost. At 11 AM today, I will be flagging off the Vande Bharat Express between Delhi and Dehradun. Making the occasion even more special is the feat of 100 per cent electrification of Uttarakhand's rail tracks. Do join the programme," tweeted Narendra Modi.

"The inauguration of the #VandeBharat Express between Delhi and Dehradun is a momentous occasion for Uttarakhand. The enhanced connectivity will not only boost tourism but also promote economic growth in the region! (sic)" wrote a twitter user Abhinandan Kaul wrote in reply to the PM's tweet.

Guided by the vision of PM Modi of providing cleaner means of public transport, Indian Railways is on a quest to completely electrify rail routes in the country, the statement further said. Moving ahead in this direction, the PM also will dedicate the newly electrified rail line sections in Uttarakhand. With this, the state will have its entire rail route 100 per cent electrified. Trains run by electric traction on the electrified sections will result in an increase in the speed of trains and enhance haulage capacity, it said.

Senior Divisional Commercial Manager (DCM) of Moradabad Railway Division, Sudhir Singh said that Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami will also be present at the Dehradun railway station during the inaugural event of the state's first Vande Bharat Express train. The inaugural run of Vande Bharat Express from Dehradun to Delhi will be done by PM Modi via video conference from Delhi.