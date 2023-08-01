Dehradun: Uttarakhand Police have launched probe into controversial posters for 'Playboy jobs' pasted in capital Dehradun, believed to be a trap to dupe job aspirants, sources said on Tuesday. The controversial posters promising easy returns to the unemployed youth have taken the Himalayan state by storm prompting the police to launch an investigation into the matter.

Several posters pasted on the walls and electric poles in the capital have offered Rs 5000-10000 on a daily basis while working as a “playboy”. Besides, the employers have also promised free travel and food for the job aspirants. The job aspirants have however been asked to deposit Rs 2000 each as registration fee.

As the posters surfaced, police have launched an investigation into the matter. It is believed that the alluring posters could be the handiwork of fraudsters to dupe unemployed youth in the name of providing them jobs. Sources said that that the job aspirants are being asked to deposit Rs 2000 in the account of the employer as registration fee.

For this, a QR code is also being sent to the job aspirants. Although, no case of such fraud has come to light before the police, the posters are believed to be a trap to dupe the gullible job aspirants. Sarita Doval, SP City, Dehradun said that the SOG in-charge of the area has been instructed to investigate the matter to bring the alleged fraudsters to book.

The mobile numbers, UPI codes and QR codes publicized on the posters are being investigated by the police, the SP City said adding the fraudsters will be nabbed soon.