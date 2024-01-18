PAVALGARH CONSERVATION RESERVE TO BE RENAMED AS SITAVANI CONSERVATION RESERVE ON JANUARY 22

Ramnagar (Uttarakhand): As the country awaits the consecration of Ram Lalla on January 22, a temple in the Kota range of Ramnagar Forest Division in Uttarakhand, which is dedicated to Goddess Sita, is on the focus for attracting a huge number of visitors. Situated at a distance of 25 kilometres away from Ramnagar, the Sitavani temple belongs to the Treta era and is a major pilgrimage site for the Valmiki community.

The state government at the request of the citizens decided to rename The Pavalgarh Conservation Reserve as the Sitavani Conservation Reserve on the holy occasion of January 22, marking the consecration ceremony of Lord Ram in Ayodhya. The temple, managed by the Archaeological Department exhibits the statues of Luv and Kush, Lord Ram's children.

The area, which lies adjacent to the Corbett National Park, accommodates tigers, bears, elephants, and several species of birds. Tourists have to seek permission from the Archeological Department before visiting this historical spot. The idol of Siteshwar Mahadev, whose mention we find in Skandapuran, is worshiped here. The Skandpuran speaks of the Shesh Giri mountain situated on the left side of the Kaushiki River, currently known as Kosi River, the wandering place of the 'Siddha souls' and Gandharvas.

As per the Ramayana, Sita, the wife of Lord Ram, gave birth to twin sons, Luv and Kush in the ashram of Valmiki. Celebrating this holy event, idols of Sita and her sons are preserved in the Sitavani Temple. Locals believe Sita died in the pond located inside the temple.