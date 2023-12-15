PARLIAMENT NO STRANGER TO SECURITY BREACHES AS SIMILAR INCIDENT TOOK PLACE IN 1994

Parliament Security Breach case: Similar incident back in 1994

Dehradun (Uttarakhand): The Parliament security breach that took place on December 13 in which two intruders jumped from the visitor's gallery into the Lok Sabha was a similar incident that took place in the past around 30 years ago. On August 24, 1994, two youths associated with student politics entered the visitor's gallery of Parliament and started raising slogans. The two youths identified as Mohan Pathak and Manmohan Tiwari started raising slogans from the visitor's chamber. Mohan Pathak then jumped into the chamber and started sloganeering amid MPs.

Meanwhile, Manmohan Tiwari threw leaflets from the gallery itself, raising slogans regarding the formation of a separate state of Uttarakhand. Both of them were immediately arrested and later were sent to Tihar jail.

Speaking to ETV Bharat, Mohan Pathak said, "I had also participated in the Uttarakhand state protest and at that time I was connected with the student politics union. On August 24, 1994, with my friend Manmohan Tiwari, I entered Parliament and raised slogans. I then jumped from the visitor's gallery and reached the then Speaker Shivraj Patil's seat and raised slogans 'Aaj do, abhi do, Uttarakhand Rajya do'."

"The way we asked for our demands was completely non-violent. We didn't take any kind of harmful substance with us into Parliament. Taking smoke canisters into Parlament is completely inaccurate and wrong."

Another agitator Pradeep Kukreti said, "In 1994 as well, youths entered Parliament during the Uttarakhand state protest. They also threw leaflets and raised slogans inside Parliament. The youths feel that they are unable to make their voices reach Parliament and they take such steps."

Meanwhile, according to Delhi Police's FIR, the two persons, who opened smoke canisters in the Lok Sabha chamber on December 13, had smuggled them in cavities cut into the left sole of custom-made sports shoes supported by thick rubber layers according to Delhi Police's FIR. The pamphlets that the duo -- Manorajan D and Sagar Sharma -- carried into the Lok Sabha had the picture of a fist against the backdrop of a tricolour, a slogan in Hindi and a slogan in English on the Manipur violence issue.