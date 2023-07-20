OVER 17000 HECTARES OF AGRICULTURAL LAND SUBMERGED IN FLOOD HIT UTTARAKHAND CROP LOSSES ESTIMATED AT RS 2 CRORE

Dehradun: The recent heavy rains have submerged about 17800 hectares of agricultural land in Uttarakhand damaging crops worth Rs 2 crore, officials said on Thursday. As the floodwaters from the recent floodlike situation receded in the Himalayan, it has left a trail of destruction behind. The floods in Haridwar's Laksar area have damaged standing crops on dozens of acres of land.

According to an official estimate, about 17,800 hectares of agricultural land in the state is in the grip of flood and disaster. Out of this, 5 hectares of land has suffered more than 50 percent damage. Besides, 11,234 hectares of agricultural land has suffered 33 percent loss even as on 6,500 hectares of land has reported 33 percent loss, an official said.

However, the Revenue Department and Agriculture Department have not been able to assess the total loss. But according to preliminary estimate, the losses are believed to be worth Rs 2.15 crore so far.

Maximum loss in Haridwar: The maximum loss of agricultural land in Uttarakhand has been recorded in Haridwar district. According to official estimates, 16,558 hectares of agricultural land in Haridwar has been affected by heavy rains so far in the ongoing monsoon season. According to local sources, 10 to 12 fields have been washed away due to cloudburst in Jakhol village of Bhatwadi block of Uttarkashi district, in which about 15 irrigation canals have been damaged leaving five farmers high and dry.

In Rudraprayag's Phata village, half a hectare of land have been damaged due to landslides and 24 to 25 farmers have been affected. Besides agricultural crops, the floods have also caused widespread damage to vegetable fields. In Dehradun's Chakrata, 27% of the vegetable crop has been damaged by the floods triggered by the heavy rains.

Likewise, in Pauri, 20% of the vegetable crop has been damaged. Two polyhouses have been damaged in Marora village.

Compensation Standards: In Uttarakhand, the Government of India has set certain standards regarding the damage caused to agricultural land due to natural disaster, under which compensation is given to the farmers or victims. According to the sources in the Agriculture Department, in case of crop loss of more than 35 percent crop loan, compensation is given at the rate of Rs 8500 per hectare on unirrigated land and Rs 17,500 per hectare on irrigated land.

On the other hand, for small farmers living on the mountains, compensation of at least Rs 1000 on unirrigated land and Rs 2000 on irrigated land is given.