Dehradun: India will soon have the maiden scientific data of elephants as the first of its kind DNA based census being carried out by the Wildlife Institute of India is near completion, officials said. The WII as per the instructions of the Government of India, is carrying out the first of its kind DNA based census of elephants across the country, which will be useful not only in the study of elephants but also in many other wildlife matters.

The Wildlife Institute of India has almost completed the DNA-based census after presenting the various methods used to count elephants to the Government of India. The first of its kind census is being carried out using DNA analysis of dung samples of the elephants, camera trapping and statistical modelling.

Traditionally, the census of elephants has been done through block count, which was not completely scientific and hence there was doubt on the accurate data about the wild animals. On behalf of the Wildlife Institute of India, DNA of elephants is to be taken from 20 elephant zones across the country, out of which so far DNA has been taken at 18 sites.

The WII is expected to send the DNA based report of elephants to the Government of India by December this year. According to a report released in the year 2017, the number of elephants in the country was 29,964. The much awaited DNA census will provide accurate information about elephants in the country.