MP CM MOHAN YADAV HONOURED WITH SANATAN BHUSHAN AWARD IN HARIDWAR

Haridwar (Uttarakhand): After becoming the Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh, Dr Mohan Yadav, arrived in Haridwar for the first time on January 6 where the Niranjani Akhara honoured the CM and conferred upon him the 'Sanatan Bhushan' Samman. In the ceremony held at the Panchayati Akhara Shri Niranjani premises, a large number of saints and workers of the Bharatiya Janata Party participated. Speaking on the occasion, Chief Minister Mohan Yadav invited all saints to the upcoming Kumbh Mela in Madhya Pradesh's Ujjain.

Meanwhile, the President of the Akhil Bharatiya Akhara Parishad, Mahant Ravindra Puri Maharaj, said that the Chief Minister is a highly spiritual person. Therefore, the entire saint community extends their blessings and support to CM Yadav. President Mahant Ravindra Puri Maharaj stated that at present, some people are making unwarranted statements about Lord Rama, Lord Krishna and Sanatana Dharma to gain attention in the media. Therefore, the Akhil Bharatiya Akhara Parishad has decided to declare such individuals as offenders.

It may be noted that according to Sikhism, the term 'Tankhaya' refers to the guilt of religious misconduct. If anyone in the Sikh faith commits any wrongdoing, they are required to present themselves before the Sikh Sangat (community) to seek forgiveness. After that, the Sikh Sangat determines the appropriate punishment for the wrongdoing.

Mahant Ravindra Puri Maharaj suggested that those who make statements against the Ram Temple should also be declared as 'Tankhaya', and they should be allowed to serve in the temple one day. Only after that such individuals be allowed to visit the Ram Temple.