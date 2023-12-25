MORTAL REMAINS OF MARTYRS BROUGHT HOME UTTARAKHAND MOURNS THE SACRIFICE OF TWO BRAVE SONS IN POONCH TERRORIST ATTACK

Doiwala (Uttrakhand): In a sombre and emotional gathering at Jolly Grant Airport on Monday, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami paid homage to the courageous souls of the state, who lost their lives in the line of duty in the Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir. The hearts of the people swelled with pride for the bravery displayed by these soldiers, while simultaneously being gripped by profound sorrow at their untimely martyrdom.

The bodies of Gautam Kumar from Kotdwar, Pauri and Virendra Singh from Chamoli, both martyred in the attack on an army convoy in Poonch were reverently brought to Jolly Grant Airport. Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, accompanied by numerous mourners, paid tributes to the fallen heroes by placing wreaths on their mortal remains.

The soldiers of the army also paid their respects in a solemn gesture of honour. CM Pushkar Singh Dhami expressed deep sorrow, stating, "This is a profoundly tragic incident. Two sons of Uttarakhand laid down their lives in service to the nation. They made the ultimate sacrifice while steadfastly fulfilling their duty. Their sacrifice shall forever echo in the annals of our nation's history."

The terrorist attack, which claimed the lives of these valiant soldiers, occurred on December 21 when insurgents ambushed two army vehicles in the Poonch Bafliaz area. Gautam Kumar, a 29-year-old from Shivpur, Kotdwar, joined the army in 2014 after participating in an army recruitment rally held in Gauchar. Serving as a rifleman in the 89th Armed Regiment, Gautam was posted in the Rajouri sector of Poonch district, Jammu and Kashmir.

Virendra Singh, aged 33 and hailing from Bamiyal, a soldier-dominated village in Chamoli district, became a rifleman in the 15th Garhwal Rifle of the Army in 2010. Like Gautam, Virendra was also stationed in Poonch at the time of the tragic attack. Tragically, Gautam, who was set to be married on March 11 next year, had recently returned from leave on November 30 and resumed duty on December 16.

Similarly, Virendra, survived by wife and two daughters, had plans to visit his family on leave on January 6. However, fate had other plans, and both these brave soldiers made the ultimate sacrifice for their nation before those cherished moments could arrive. At Jolly Grant Airport, amidst an atmosphere laden with sorrow, the families of the martyrs were present to bid a tearful farewell. CM Pushkar Singh Dhami deeply moved and consoled the grieving families assuring them of all possible support from the state government.