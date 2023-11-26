Nainital: Much known for his ability to bail out the team from trouble with the bowl, India pacer's real life heroics in Uttarakhand's Nainital is earning him admiration from fans on social media.

The highest wicket-taker for India inthe World Cup 2023, Shami turned a 'do-gooder and a rescuer' on Saturday after he rescued a person, who met with an accident in the hill town. The speedster took to his official Instagram account to share a video of the rescue.

The 33-year-old tagged his post with a caption informing that the person was driving through a hilly road in Nainital when his car skidded off and rolled down a slope. The pacer added that since his car was tailing the vehicle that met with the accident, he, along with other occupants in his car, could rush to the person's rescue and pull him out of the vehicle. "He's so lucky, god gave him 2nd life. His car fell off a hill road near Nanital just in front of mine. We took him out very safely," Shami wrote on Instagram. The pacer, who has been rested for the ongoing five-match T20I series against Australia, is likely to be picked for the South Africa tour.