Haridwar (Uttarakhand): The Haridwar Police on Thursday nabbed a minor girl for allegedly killing her 47-year-old father in the Hathras district of Uttar Pradesh. The police have arrested the minor girl's lover in connection with the crime. The cops in Haridwar have handed over the duo to the police officials in Hathras.

Also read: Threatening posters appear on shops owned by Muslims in U'khand town after bid to abduct minor

The deceased father was identified as Durgesh Kant, who was working as an assistant teacher in a government school in Uttar Pradesh. According to the police, Kant had seen his minor daughter with her lover at their house in the Nagla Aligarh Alagji village in the Hathras district. Unhappy over it, Kant had scolded his daughter for her act. Enraged by this, the minor daughter and her lover stabbed her father to death using a knife on Tuesday night. Immediately after the incident, the duo fled from the spot.

The Hathras police had started a hunt for the duo."Hathras police contacted us and informed us that the minor girl, accused of killing her father and her lover, was in Haridwar. Haridwar Senior Superintendent of Police Ajai Singh instructed police officials in the city to search the duo. Following this, the minor girl was nabbed while her lover was arrested. During preliminary investigation, the duo confessed to the crime and revealed the reasons behind it," a police official from Haridwar said.

Also read: Commando posted at Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami's residence shoots self dead