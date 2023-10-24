Pithoragarh (Uttarakhand): At least six people were killed after a pickup vehicle fell into a ditch in the Dharchula area of Pithoragarh district in Uttarakhand on Tuesday.

Pithoragarh SP Lokeshwar Singh said the accident took place in Pangla, Dharchula area. The driver of the vehicle apparently lost control and the vehicle plunged into the nearby Kali River. While a police official said six people have died in the incident, a rescue operation is on in the area to ascertain if there were any more passengers.

As soon as the information about the accident was shared with them, SDRF and local police teams rushed to the spot to begin rescue and recovery operation. As per the initial inputs, the vehicle was going from Gunji to Dharchula when it met with the accident near Tampa temple in Pangla.