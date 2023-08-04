Kedarnath (Uttarakhand): At least 13 people are reported missing after a landslide hit the Kedarnath Dham in Uttarakhand on Thursday night. The relentless downpour has lashed the areas of Gaurikund, Sonprayag, and their environs since the previous night, leading to a disastrous incident that shocked the community. The State Disaster Relief Team (SDRF) has reached the spot but rescue operations have been stopped because of incessant downpour.

The incident happened when two shops in Gaurikund, the primary stop for Kedarnath Dham, collapsed due to sudden debris from the hill. Tragically, 13 individuals have been reported missing. The incident occurred while many people were asleep in the shops, leaving them with no time to react or comprehend the situation. The shops, which were operated by people of Nepali origin, have been entirely obliterated by the force of nature, leaving behind a trail of devastation. Promptly responding to the situation, the SDRF team has been deployed to the area.

The State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) promptly arrived at the scene to initiate rescue operations. However, the continuous rainfall has made the situation treacherous, impeding the search and rescue efforts. Authorities are grappling with the dual challenge of searching for people buried under the debris and also accounting for any who might have been swept away by the fierce currents of the Mandakini river, which flows nearby.

The perilous conditions and the ongoing rain have significantly hampered the search and rescue operations. As the weather continues to be inclement, the hope of finding survivors diminishes, and there are fears that the death toll could rise further. The situation is particularly dire for some local residents who remain unaccounted for, adding to the anguish of their families and the community at large.

Throughout the night, the SDRF and local volunteers worked tirelessly, scouring the debris and the riverbanks for any sign of life. Regrettably, no bodies have been recovered so far, intensifying concerns about the fate of those missing. The SDRF had to stop the rescue operation due to inclement weather but sources in the state government said that the rescue operation can only resume after the rain stops.

Gaurikund, a bustling hub in the Kedarghati, bore the brunt of the heavy rain, as a deluge of debris cascaded down from the nearby hill. The fury of the landslide was so intense that it caused the collapse of two shops, crushing them under its immense weight. As the incident unfolded during the night, a harrowing scene unfolded, with numerous people caught off guard while they were sleeping inside the shops. Panic and chaos ensued as the unsuspecting victims had little time to react or escape.