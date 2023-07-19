Haldwani (Uttarakhand) : In Sir Arthur Konan Doyle’s ‘The Speckled Band’, wicked Dr Roylott tamed a swamp adder (deadly poisonous snake found in India) to murder his step-daughter – the mystery only to be solved by the legendary Sherlock Holmes. Centuries later, the mystery story was replicated at Haldwani in Uttarakhand where a young woman aided by a snake charmer allowed her lover to be bitten to death by a deadly cobra. Police suspects that the woman invited her 32-year-old lover to her residence and eliminated him because he was posing a threat to her newly found love.

The Crime Scene:

The lifeless body of Ankit Chauhan, a 32-year-old auto showroom businessman from Rampur Road, Rambagh, was discovered in the back seat of his car on Teen Pani Bypass Road on July 15. Initially believed to be a case of suffocation, further examination revealed snake bite marks on both of Ankit's feet. This unexpected discovery raised suspicions among the victim's family, leading his sister, Isha Chauhan, to file a police complaint, asserting that her brother had been murdered after visiting a woman named Mahi on July 14.

Unveiling the Conspiracy:

As the investigation progressed, it came to light that Mahi, a resident of Gorapadav, had conspired to eliminate Ankit Chauhan due to his interference in her blossoming relationship with a man named Deep Kandpal. Determined to rid herself of this obstacle, Mahi devised a murder plot and sought the assistance of a snake catcher from Udham Singh Nagar.

The Unfolding of the Crime:

On July 14, Mahi invited Ankit Chauhan to her residence, where she orchestrated the fatal snake bite. With the help of the snake catcher, they ensured that Ankit was bitten by a venomous cobra. Later that night, as Ankit slipped into an unconscious state, they placed him in his car and parked it on the roadside of Gola Bypass. Additionally, one of Mahi's maids was implicated as an accomplice in the heinous act. Subsequent examination during the post-mortem confirmed that Ankit Chauhan had indeed succumbed to the venomous snake bite.

The Pursuit of Justice:

Following these revelations, the police arrested the snake charmer, Ramnath but, Mahi, Deep Kandpal, and the maid are still at large, evading authorities. The police are diligently pursuing the case and are determined to bring all perpetrators to justice. The motive behind the crime, as per the police, was Mahi's growing proximity to Deep Kandpal, with Ankit's presence posing a threat to their relationship, ultimately leading to his death.