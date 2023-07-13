MALLIKARJUN KHARGE AND RAHUL GANDHI MEET UTTARAKHAND CONGRESS LEADERS IN DELHI

Dehradun: Amid talks of Uttarakhand being the first to implement the Uniform Civil Code (UCC), Congress national president Mallikarjun Kharge and party leader Rahul Gandhi held a meeting with Uttarakhand party leaders in Delhi on Thursday. Also, the leaders are likely to have taken a stock of the preparedness for the Lok Sabha polls.

Uttarakhand Congress state president Karan Mahara, Leader of Opposition Yashpal Arya and several senior leaders of the state including Govind Kunjwal attended the meeting. A similar meeting was earlier held with the Maharashtra unit.

The Congress leaders are likely to have discussed UCC, the draft of which is likely to be finalised by the expert committee soon. A host of issues namely rising inflation and alleged corruption charges against the BJP-led state government are likely to have been taken up at the meeting along with the state's Ankita murder case. Ankita, who worked as a receptionist was murdered at a resort in Rishikesh last year after she allegedly refused to provide 'VIP service' to the guests.

The Congress has been cornering the state's BJP-led government of shielding the accused in the Ankita murder case. Earlier, the party released a chargesheet against the Dhami government alleging that several unfortunate incidents and scams were witnessed during his tenure.

According to sources, the party discussed the strategy of the 2024 Lok Sabha and civic elections at the meeting along with their preparedness. The Uttarakhand Congress leaders might have received some guidelines from the high command on countering against the BJP in the state.

Meanwhile, situation in Uttarakhand has been worsened due to the incessant rains for the last few days. Kharge inquired about the flood-like situation from Mahara. He also appealed all Congressmen to help the disaster victims. This matter may have come up at the meeting in Delhi.