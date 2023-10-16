Pithoragarh: An earthquake of magnitude 4 on the Richter scale was recorded in Pithoragarh district of Uttarakhand on Monday Octt 16, officials said. “Earthquake of Magnitude: 4.0, Occurred on 16-10-2023, 09:11:40 IST, Lat: 29.86 & Long: 80.61, Depth: 5 Km ,Location: 48km NE of Pithoragarh, Uttarakhand, India,” an official of the National Center for Seismology said in a post on X, formerly known as Twitter.

An official said that the tremors of the earthquake were felt at a distance of 48 kilometers from Pithoragarh, the border district of Uttarakhand. Meanwhile, earthquakes were also reported in Haryana and Afghanistan also. “Earthquake of Magnitude: 3.1, Occurred on 15-10-2023, 16:08:16 IST, Lat: 28.41 & Long: 77.41, Depth: 10 Km ,Location: 9km E of Faridabad, Haryana, India,” said a spokesman for the National Center for Seismology.

There is no news of any loss of life or property from in the latest earthquakes. It is learnt that as many as four earthquakes of moderate intensity were reported in the region on Sunday. These four earthquakes occurred within just two hours between 9 am and 11 am as per an official. On October 7, there were six earthquakes in Afghanistan in a single day with 4,000 people killed in the natural disaster.

Back in Uttarakhand, the hilly districts of the state remain sensitive from earthquake point of view. An official said that as many as 10 earthquakes have occurred in Uttarkashi district during the last six months. Geologists are predicting a major earthquake in Uttarakhand which lies in a highly earthquake prone zone.