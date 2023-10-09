Dehradun: Hours after the Election Commission announced dates for Madhya Pradesh Assembly elections, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan decided to leave for Uttarakhand where he plans to perform special prayers on the banks of the Ganga.

According to sources, Chouhan's visit to Uttarakhand is not a pre-scheduled trip but the plan was made this morning. Chouhan is scheduled to arrive at Jollygrat Airport in Dehradun this evening. After landing here, he will directly go to Parmarth Niketan Ashram near Rishikesh to meet Swami Chidanand Muni, head of Parmarth Niketan. He will also participate in a special puja ritual at the ashram.

The ashram officials however have not given any information in this regard. They said that no information was available on the chief minister's itinerary and it was also not known as to how long he would stay here.

Chouhan keeps visiting Devbhoomi in Uttarakhand from time to time. Five years back, ahead of the Madhya Pradesh Assembly elections, Chouhan came to Haridwar and offered prayers before "Ganga Maa" at Har Ki Pauri to seek blessing from the Almighty.

However, this time the situation is different for Chouhan as he is no longer being projected as the chief minister candidate. BJP sources said that the party is unwilling to bet on him for winning the elections.