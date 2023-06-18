MADE TO TARNISH RAMAYANA UTTARAKHAND SEERS OPPOSE ADIPURUSH ASK PEOPLE NOT TO WATCH IT

Uttarakhand seers oppose 'Adipurush', ask people not to watch it

Haridwar (Uttarakhand): Amid the controversy over dialogues in the movie 'Adipurush' based on the life of Lord Ram, religious leaders in Haridwar have lashed out at its makers, calling it a "conspiracy" against Hinduism. They have also appealed to people not to watch the movie featuring superstar Prabhas. They have demanded that the government should ban the film.

Shri Mahant Ravindra Puri, President of Akhil Bhartiya Akhara Parishad (ABAP), the supreme body of sages and saints, said conspiracies are being made against Hinduism continuously through Bollywood. "Even before this, the fun of the Hindu religion was made in several films and now even our Gods are not being spared. The Adipurush filmmakers are none other than Hindu people, who are making fun of their own religion," Puri added.

Opposing the movie 'Adipurush', Kali Sena chief Swami Anand Swaroop said that the film was made under a conspiracy. "In this, the faith of Hinduism has been played with. That too at a time when the Ram temple is being constructed. In such a situation, this film has been made under a conspiracy so that the image of Lord Ram and Hanuman can be tarnished," he said. According to Swaroop Kali Sena will strongly oppose this movie. He also appealed to the general public not to watch the film.

Saint Govind Das of Bada Udasin Akhara said that there used to be a time when everyone used to sit together and watch Ramanand Sagar's Ramayana. "In the Ramayana, our religion was shown in a restrained and orderly manner. Today this film has been made to tarnish the image of the same Ramayana and the faith of our Hindus has been played with," added Das.

Meanwhile, the national spokesperson of the Akhil Bhartiya Hindu Mahasabha, Shishir Chaturvedi had lodged an FIR with the Hazratganj police in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh against the makers and the star cast of the film 'Adipurush'. In his complaint, Chaturvedi said that the film was a deliberate attempt to insult Hindu sentiments by distorting the images of Hindu gods with offensive dialogues, and costumes. He also alleged that filmmakers did not have the courage to make a film related to religious heads of other religions.