LOVE JIHAD CASE IN DEHRADUN YOUTH ACCUSED OF BLACKMAILING MEDICAL STUDENT MAKING HER OBSCENE VIDEO PROBE ON

Dehradun A youth from the minority community has been accused of blackmailing a medical student after making obscene videos of her in Dehradun s Doiwala yesterdayAfter hearing that the accused was harrassing the girl members of a Hindu organisation caught hold of him and beat him up severely They then took him to Doiwala police and filed a complaint against him Both the accused and the girl are residents of Doiwala The Hindu organisation members alleged that the accused Ashif Manan trapped the girl by posing as a Hindu He made obscene videos of her and then started blackmailing her they complained When we came to know about the matter we caught the youth near Jollygrant and handed him over to the police a member said However when the Hindu organisation members took the accused to the Doiwala police station several people from the minority community reached there The started creating a ruckus and a scuffle broke out between the two groups The Doiwala police used mild force to disperse the two groups and bring the situation under control Doiwala police officer Rajesh Shah said that the Hindu organisation has accused a youth from the minority community of blackmailing a medical student The entire matter is being investigated Both the accused and the girl would be interrogated Strict action will be taken against whoever found guilty police saidAlso Read Uttarakhand CM calls for strict action after 13 love jihad cases come to lightIn view of recent incidents of love jihad in Uttarakhand chief minister Pushkar Singh Dhami held a highlevel meeting in this connection at the secretariat on June 9 Dhami directed police to investigate and take strict action against the love jihad cases BJP MP Sadhvi Paragya had earlier courted controversy by saying that Hindu girls were being tricked by Muslim boys