Narendranagar (Uttarakhand): Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, and Chief Minister of Uttarakhand Pushkar Singh Dhami attended the 24th meeting of Central Regional Council in Narendra Nagar, Uttarakhand on October 07. The agenda of this meeting is to discuss inter-state connectivity, electricity, sharing of river water, and other matters of common interest. (ANI)