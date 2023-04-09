Rudraprayag (Uttarakhand) : In the coming season, pilgrims coming to Kedarnath Dham will have to travel through glaciers on foot. Due to heavy snowfall this time, glaciers of more than 15 feet in height have been formed at many places all along the walking route. Though the way to Dham has been cleared by cutting these glaciers, the weather is still not favourable in Dham.

It is snowing every day in the evening. The cold is extreme. In such a situation, it is difficult to melt these glaciers. Amid these conditions, the countdown to the world-famous Kedarnath pilgrimage has begun. The doors of Kedarnath Dham will open on 25 April. Before that on April 21, Baba Kedar's doli idol procession will leave for Kedarnath Dham from Omkareshwar temple Ukhimath, its winter seat.

Along with this, from April 15, local people are also being allowed to visit Kedarnath Dham. This time in the month of March, there has been heavy snowfall on the footpath including Dham. Due to this, glaciers more than 15 feet have been formed at places like Linchauli, Bhairav ​​Gadera etc.

Also Read : Rain, snowfall bring mercury down in Badrinath Dham

The officials have engaged workers who have prepared the way for pilgrims by cutting these glaciers. Even now the weather is continuously getting bad in Dham. It is getting colder. It is proving to be very difficult to melt these glaciers. The pilgrims who come to Kedarnath Dham in the initial phase of the journey will have a thrilling journey through the glaciers.

Travellers will get a different experience of travelling through the glaciers. DM Mayur Dixit said that the way for Kedarnath Dham has been prepared by removing the snow. Now necessary work will be started regarding the pilgrimage to Dham. The weather is still getting bad in between, yet the concerned officers and employees as well as the labourers are busy in the preparations for the journey.

Meanwhile, all is set for the Chardham Yatra starting on April 22 when the doors of Gangotri and Yamunotri Dham will be opened for the pilgrims. Baba Kedarnath Dham will open on April 25. Helicopter services will also start the same day. Bookin of these services already started on April 8 through IRCTC.