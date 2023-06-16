KEDARNATH DIASASTER 10TH ANNIVERSARY CM DHAMI PAYS HOMAGE TO FLOOD VICTIMS

Kedarnath (Uttarakhand): Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Friday visited Kedarnath and offered prayers at the Himalayan temple. According to sources, on the anniversary of the massive flood in Kedarnath that killed thousands, the Uttarakhand CM reached the Dham and paid homage to the flood victims.

After offering prayers at the Himalayan temple, he convened a meeting of the Badri-Kedar temple Committee and administrative officials. Addressing the meeting, the CM said that all the pilgrims coming to the Dham should be provided with good facilities. CM Dhami further stated that no pilgrim should face any problem in visiting the temple.

The Chief Minister also took stock of the reconstruction work going on in the temple under a project of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Along with this, instructions were given to complete the reconstruction works on time. On the completion of 10 years of the disaster, the CM paid tributes to the pilgrims, who died in the disaster, as well as the local people.

Notably, on June 16, 2013, there was a terrible disaster in Kedarnath Dham. The incident took place due to the bursting of the Chorabari lake, triggering a flash flood and landslides and thousands of people lost their lives in that disaster. The authorities took years to rebuild the lost infrastructure in Kedarnath and develop improved facilities for pilgrims. (With Agency Inputs)

