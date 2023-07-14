KANWAR YATRA MORE THREE CRORE DEVOTEES THRONG HAR KI PAIDI IN HARIDWAR TILL DATE

Haridwar: Breaking all previous records, the number of Kanwariyas visiting Haridwar to collect holy water from the Ganga river has crossed more than three crores. The city roads in Haridwar were jampacked with devotees on Thursday. The ongoing Kanwar fair in the holy city of Haridwar is now on its last leg. A huge rush of devotees (Kanwariyas) was seen in the city on Thursday. All the highways and roads in Haridwar city were completely filled with pilgrims. The traffic snarls were witnessed on all the city roads of Haridwar. The city traffic police had a tough time regulating vehicular movement on the city roads. The commuters and motorists were a harried lot.

Hence, in such a situation, the arrangements made by the city administration to regulate traffic went haywire. Since Thursday night, a traffic jam was witnessed on Najibabad Road. The road from Shyampur to Chandi Ghat Chowk also witnessed traffic jams. The same was the situation from Dudhadhari Chowk to Patanjali and beyond.

The situation was far worse at Singh Dwar, despite having a flyover there. A huge inflow of Kanwariyas to the city brought the traffic to a grinding halt. Compared to previous years, the rush of Kanwariyas at Har Ki Paidi has increased manifold. The figure has crossed more than three crore mark. Till date, more than 5,51,000 'Dak Kanwariyas' and more than eight lakh motorcycle 'Dak Kanwariyas' after fetching the holy water from the Ganga river had left Haridwar city to their respective destinations. Similarly, around 3,28,00,000 Kanwariyas have left Haridwar towards their destination after fetching holy water from the Ganga river at Har Ki Paidi.