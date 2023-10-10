ISRAEL HAMAS CONFLICT ISRAELIS IN DHARAMSHALA EAGER TO RETURN HOME JOIN ARMY

Dharamshala: Dharmakot in Dharamshala, which is popularly known as 'Tel Aviv' or mini Israel, wears a gloomy look as the Israelis staying here are concerned about their families and relatives back home. Some are waiting to board flights to join the Army.

Ever since the war started, Israeli nationals staying in India are spending sleepless nights. Many have already returned home while some are on their way to Delhi. While Israel has called its reserve soldiers to join the Army, many civilians are returning to their homeland to join the Army.

Hundreds of Israelis have been living in Dharmakot for several years. This apart, there are many Israeli tourists who had come to visit the place. Tourists usually flock here to offer prayers at the Jewish shrine Bedakhbad in Pushkar. However, the area now has a fewer number of tourists as many have already left the place.

Roi, a resident of Israel, said that since war broke out in their country everyone is very depressed. Roi said: "Many of us have decided to return home while some have decided to join the Army. So hundreds of Israelis are already on their way back,"

Eyal, another Israeli said they enjoy a lot staying in India. "The people here are very accommodating and have always been sympathetic towards us during such difficult times. The Indians have always supported us," Eyal said.