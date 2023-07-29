INTERNATIONAL TIGER DAY 2 YEAR OLD TIGRESS FOUND DEAD IN CORBETT TIGER RESERVE

Ramnagar (Uttarakhand): A tigress was found dead in the Corbett Tiger Reserve in Uttarakhand on Saturday, officials said.

A team of the Corbett Park administration reached the spot after getting information of the incident and sent the big cat's body for postmortem. Mutual conflict is considered to be the reason behind the tigress's death as multiple wounds were found in her body. The tigress was aged around two years.

The incident occurred on a day when the International Tiger Day is being observed to generate awareness for tiger conservation. The administration received information that carcass of a tigress was seen under the Samwalde bridge in the Dhela range of the tiger reserve this morning.

Corbett Park director Dheeraj Pandey, who reached the spot said that prima facie it appears that the tigress died following conflict with another animal because she had several deep wounds on her body. However, the exact cause of death will be known after seeing the postmortem report, he said.

Corbett Tiger Reserve has recorded the highest tiger population among the 50 tiger reserves of the country. In February, three tigers died in Maharashtra, Kerala and Uttarakhand, according to the National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA).

Last year, in October, a nine-year-old tiger was found dead in the tiger reserve. Its carcass was found in the Jhirna zone and officials said that the animal may have been drowned in the overflowing stream. In August 2022, a three-year-old tigress was found dead in Bailparao forest range and two months prior to which, a tiger cub's carcass was found in Jhirna range of the reserve.