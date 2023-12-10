Uttarakhand BJP president Mahendra Bhatt addressing the media

Dehradun (Uttarakhand): Bharatiya Janata Party state president Mahendra Bhatt took a dig at Congress and asked to change its name to the 'Indian National Corrupt Party'. He alleged that the corrupt leaders within the party are being caught. On the contrary, Congress responded by saying that the BJP has been using the CBI and ED only on the leaders of opposition parties. No income tax or CBI raids are being conducted at the places of BJP leaders, and they have nothing to do with Dheeraj Sahu's business.

Meanwhile, the Modi-led government has launched an attack on Congress on the matter of Rs 100 crore cash found from the hideouts of Rajya Sabha MP Dheeraj Sahu and his relatives. On one hand, the state president has raised questions about the silence of top Congress leaders, on the other hand, the BJP is not shying away from calling it a corrupt party.

The Income Tax Department achieved success in Odisha after conducting surprise raids on the Congress MP and his relatives' residences. The team raided companies associated with Dheeraj Sahu in Odisha as well as Jharkhand. Post-raid all the documents were scrutinised and cash worth Rs 100 crore was also recovered. Moreover, the photos and videos of the cupboard full of notes went viral on social media.