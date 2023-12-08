Dehradun: Inaugurating the Uttarakhand Global Investors Summit in Dehradun on Friday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that India would be among top three economies of the world during his third term.

The Lok Sabha elections are scheduled next year and if the BJP retains power then the party will form the government at the Centre for the third term. PM Modi's statement comes in the wake of BJP's recent victory in the three Hindi heartland states. "In my third term as prime minister, India will be listed in the world's top three economies," PM Modi said.

He said that India has recorded a significant development in the last few years. Earlier a portion of the population was deprived but in just five years, over 13 crore people have come out of poverty. "The consumption-based economy is moving ahead in a fast pace. We have to become 'Vocal for local and local for global'," he said.

Urging investors to contribute to Uttarakhand's development, PM Modi said that several projects are going forward in the state. The work of the village roads is underway and very soon the travel time on the Delhi-Dehradun expressway will be around two hours, he said adding, "Uttarakhand has a huge potential for investors. The state is set to become a new brand of empowerment. There are many possibilities in culture, heritage, Ayurveda and Yoga."

He described Uttarakhand as God's land and said that he would always remain indebted to this land. He said that it would be his good fortune to get a chance to do something for this land. Also, he said that there should be a 'Wed in India' movement just like 'Made in India' so that destination weddings can boost infrastructure development.