Dehradun (Uttarakhand): A group of miscreants on Thursday carried out a robbery in a jewellery shop and looted the ornaments worth crores in broad daylight by taking advantage of the fact that the state police were engaged in the security for the visit of President Droupadi Murmu's visit for the Uttarakhand State Foundation Day.

According to sources, four miscreants entered the jewellery shop posing as customers. They then took the shop employees hostage, looted the valuable ornaments, and fled the shop. The incident took place at 10 am on Thursday on the Raipur Road in Dehradun.

Also read: FBI busts gang involved in armed robbery of Indian jewellery stores in US

On receiving the information, the police reached the spot and ordered an investigation into the robbery. Official sources said that the robbery was carried out by an old gang. Currently, the police are examining the CCTV footage of the jewellery shop.