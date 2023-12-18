Dehradun (Uttarakhand): In a first of its kind tourism activity in the country, the Uttarakhand Tourism Department has said it would soon launch the 'Himalaya Airsafari' for tourists using gyrocopters to give a bird's eye view of the Himalayan state to the tourists. In the run-up to the actual operation of the first of its kind service, the Tourism Department conducted the successful trial run of the gyrocopter in Haridwar on Saturday.

DM Dhiraj Singh Garbyal flew in the gyrocopters along with the pilot in the trial run. Additional Chief Executive Officer of Uttarakhand Tourism Development Board, Colonel Ashwini Pundir said that a plan is being charted out to develop special airstrips for gyrocopters. “If everything goes well then it will prove to be a milestone in terms of adventure tourism,” he said.

Uttarakhand Tourism Development Council and the government claim that Gyrocopter is being introduced for the first time in India. The new tourist attraction is expected to promote adventure tourism in the state. The trial run of the gyrocopter comes over a year after Tourism Minister Satpal Maharaj launched the 'Himalaya Darshan Seva Scheme' through a helicopter from George Everest of Mussoorie on October 3, 2022.

According to Uttarakhand Tourism Department, Himalayan Air Safari will soon be started through Gyrocopter for which an approval has also been received from the Directorate General of Civil Aviation. The gyrocopter equipped with state-of-the-art technology has been exported from Germany. In the coming days, the tourists will get to make an aerial tour of the untouched places of Uttarakhand.