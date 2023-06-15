Uttarkashi The Hindu rightwing organisation s proposed Maha Panchayat on lovejihad has been postponed in Uttarkashi s Purola town which has been witnessing communal tension after a 14yearold girl was allegedly abducted on May 26 Two accused including a Muslim man have been arrested in this connection The Maha Panchayat was scheduled to be organised today But it has been postponed and the next date will be announced later The move comes after Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure CrPC was imposed in Purola on Tuesday and it will be in place till June 19 Due to this the marketplace wore a deserted look today Several police personnel have been deployed in the areaAlso read Uttarakhand love jihad case Section 144 clamped border sealed amid Hindutva organisations declaration to go with Maha Panchayat After the abduction bid the Hindu organisations took out rallies and attacked shops while accusing a particular community trader who had come from outside to do business here of the rising incidents of crime Also posters were put up asking Muslim traders to vacate their shops in the area Tension has prevailed in Purola since then with shops run by a particular community remaining closed in the area Earlier some people moved to the Supreme Court requesting to prevent the Hindu organisations from holding the Maha Panchayat but the apex court refused to entertain it Following this the Association for the Protection of Civil Rights moved the Uttarakhand high court on Wednesday The high court may hear the plea today Also Read Uttarakhand CM Dhami watches The Kerala Story with wife cabinet ministersTill now 12 traders have collected their goods from their shops and vacated Purola Officials are constantly holding meetings with traders over reopening their shops The areas of Uttarkashi bordering Himachal Pradesh have been sealed ADG Law and Order said that National Security Act NSA will be imposed on anyone who tries to disturb law and order The police have been conducting flag marches in Purola since yesterday