Chamoli (Uttarakhand): Hemkund Sahib, the holiest pilgrimage site for Sikhs based in Uttarakhand's Chamoli, was closed on Wednesday (October 11) for the winter season, Gurudwara's trust management said. Before closing the holy shrine, priests held the last prayer inside the gurudwara in the presence of around 2,000 Sikh pilgrims, the management added.

The Hemkund Sahib is located at an altitude of 15,225 feet above sea level in Uttarakhand's Chamoli district. The Gurudwara Sahib is dedicated to Guru Gobind Singh, the tenth Guru of the Sikh community.

The literal meaning of "Hemkund" is a "lake of snow" and it is recognised as the highest Gurudwara in the world. Earlier in May this year, the yatra to Shri Hemkund Sahib was halted due to snow and was resumed two days later. The Yatra was suspended for two days due to the snow lying on the route and an alert of heavy rains.