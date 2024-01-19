HARIDWAR SAINTS LEAVE FOR AYODHYA TO ATTEND RAM MANDIR CONSECRATION

Haridwar (Uttarakhand): The first batch of saints from Haridwar departed for Ayodhya on Friday to participate at the Ram Mandir consecration ceremony on January 22.

Around 250 saints have been invited from Haridwar for the consecration ceremony. The first batch of saints were from Avadhoot Mandal Ashram. They left Haridwar this morning and is expected to reach Ayodhya on January 21.

Mahant Swami Rupendra Prakash of Prachin Avadhoot Mandal said that the journey to Ayodhya started from today. "There is a lot of enthusiasm about the consecration ceremony among the saints as well as the common people. We are departing and will reach Ayodhya on Sunday," he said.

The saints will halt at various places during the two-day journey. Prakash said that the dream which was seen by them will finally be fulfilled on January 22. "We are very excited to see the happy outcome of the movement for which so many sacrifices were made and with which we were associated from the beginning," he said.

Mahamandaleshwar Swami Parmanand said he has been associated with this movement for many years. "Today, while leaving for Ayodhya, there is a lot of curiosity as to how the Ram Mandir has been built after so much agitation. As we are getting the privilege of seeing the Ram Mandir, we are extremely happy for witnessing the moment for which we were preparing for a long time.