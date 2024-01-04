GANG BEHIND 180 KG GOLD HEIST MASTERMINDED BY JAILED BIHAR JEWEL THIEF BUSTED

Dehradun (Uttarakhand): A recent sensational gold heist in Uttarakhand capital Dehradun has uncovered a 70-member gang robbing nearly 200 kg gold amounting to over Rs 100 crore for the last five years and masterminded by a jailed jewel thief, sources said. Utarakhand Police have arrested 10 people so far in the even as there have been no recoveries in the robbery so far. Police is currently engaged in investigation in the case of the biggest robbery of the state which took place on the State Foundation Day in Uttarakhand.

Not only Uttarakhand but the police of five other states of the country are also engaged in investigating this gang. But apart from the arrest of some people, till date the police of any state has not been able to make any recovery. Dehradun SSP Ajay Singh said that the gang has been adopting an intricate modus operandi while communicating on Telegram to dodge police surveillance.

Police have identified the mastermind of the gang as Subodh Kumar Sing alias Dilip Singh, a resident of Nalanda district of Bihar. It is learnt that Singh is currently lodged in Beur central jail after he was arrested by the Special Task Force (STF) in January 2018 with 15 kg of gold which he had stolen from a jewelry store in the Rupaspur police station area in the Patna district.

But jail did not deter Singh from his penchant as he masterminds a gang, which has hit at least six states—West Bengal, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Haryana and Uttarakhand for the last five years, police said. It is learnt that the gang has robbed 180 kg gold worth Rs 104 crore in the Hindi heartland states.