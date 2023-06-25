Dehradun: Four foreign delegates, including two from Russia and others from Netherlands and Turkey, could not land at Jolly Grant Airport this morning to participate at the G20 summit due to bad weather.

The Doiwala Indigo flight carrying the foreign delegates could not land in Uttarakhand due to adverse weather and had to divert to Lucknow. The guests had boarded the flight from Delhi and was supposed to reach the airport at 7:45 on Sunday. But, bad weather conditions along with heavy rainfall and poor visibility at the airport, forced the Indigo flight to divert to Lucknow instead of landing here.

According to officials, the delegates would be brought from from Lucknow to Jolly Grant Airport after the weather conditions improved. At Jollygrant Airport, they would be recevied by officials from the state administration.

Foreign delegates have started arriving at the airport since Friday. Four delegates from Brazil who landed at the airport on Saturday early morning were welcomed in a traditional manner with songs and dance performances by folk artists. They were welcomed with tilak and garlands. Many of them even joined the artists in their dances.

After receiving them at the airport, the delegates were directly taken to the hotel in Narendranagar. All guests are expected to reach the hotel by today. The third G20 meeting will be held in Uttarakhand's Tehri Garhwal district from June 26 to 28.

The three-day meeting of the Infrastructure Working Group (IWG) will be held at Narendranagar. A high-level seminar on the roadmap for sustainable cities will be held on the first day. On June 28, the foreign delegates will visit Oni village. A total of 150 delegates are expected to participate at the summit.