On the other hand, in Pithoragarh, eight people are reported to have been buried after a rock fell on a Bolero vehicle, while in Nainital district, a bus has fallen into a ditch. According to the Nainital police, a private bus met with an accident at Nalni on the Kaladhungi Road. It is learnt that 32 people were on board when the bus fell into the gorge. After receiving the information about the accident, the police and SDRF team reached the spot and launched the rescue operation.