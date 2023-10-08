Four die as bus falls into gorge in Uttarakhand's Nainital
Published: 28 minutes ago
Nainital (Uttarakhand): A bus went out of control in Nainital and fell into a deep gorge. This accident took place at Nalni on the Nainital Kaladhungi Road. It is learnt that 32 passengers were travelling on the bus when the accident took place. So far four people died and the death toll may increase. Right now the injured are being rescued.
On the other hand, in Pithoragarh, eight people are reported to have been buried after a rock fell on a Bolero vehicle, while in Nainital district, a bus has fallen into a ditch. According to the Nainital police, a private bus met with an accident at Nalni on the Kaladhungi Road. It is learnt that 32 people were on board when the bus fell into the gorge. After receiving the information about the accident, the police and SDRF team reached the spot and launched the rescue operation.
Meanwhile, Nainital SSP Prahlad Narayan Meena told ETV Bharat that 22 people have been rescued so far. Due to darkness, they are facing difficulty in rescue operations. However, the rescue operation was going on. It was suspected that some passengers were trapped in the bus. According to the information, there were tourists, school staff and others on the bus. The seriously injured are being shifted to a hospital whereas some other passengers suffered minor injuries.