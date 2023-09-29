FIVE YOUTHS STRANDED IN DUBAI FAMILIES SEEK GOVERNMENT HELP

Kashipur (Uttarakhand): Five youths, including three from Uttarakhand and two Uttar Pradesh, who went to Dubai for job have allegedly been kept hostage there. The youths have recently posted a video in this regard on the social media.

In the video, the youths are seen pleading to the government for help. The families of the youths from Uttarakhand have also appealed to the Ministry of External Affairs and chief minister Pushkar Singh Dhami to make arrangements for bringing them back to India.

Two Delhi-based agents promised the youths to arrange jobs of carpenters in a company in Sania in Dubai's Sharjah. When they arrived in Dubai, their passports were allegedly seized by the company officials and they were denied wages. When the families approached the agents they demanded Rs 1.5 lakh per head.

The family member of a youth has written a letter to the Ministry of External Affairs and Dhami requesting to help the youths return home. Sheela Devi, a resident of Raipuri village on Uttarakhand border said that two months ago, her son, Amit Kumar and two other youths from the state, Mohsin from Angadpur village and Abhishek from Kaudiya village went to Dubai. This apart, two youths from Uttar Pradesh joined them.

Sheela Devi said that her son and the others are in a deplorable condition and they have sought help from the government.