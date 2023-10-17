FIRE BREAKS OUT AT BULB MANUFACTURING PLANT IN ROORKEE OVER A DOZEN FIRE TENDERS PRESSED INTO SERVICE NO CASUALTY REPORTED

Roorkee (Uttarakhand): A massive fire broke out at a bulb manufacturing plant in Roorkee in Haridwar district on Monday night, police said. However, no injury or casualty was reported in the incident. The reason behind the fire could not be ascertained, police added.

According to officials of the state fire services department, the incident took place at NTL in the industrial area of Bhagwanpur police station area late last night. On receiving information, fire tenders reached the spot from nearby areas. But, after the fire could not be doused more fire tenders were called in from Uttar Pradesh. Efforts to extinguish the fire continued till next morning, officials said.

Fire tenders from Roorkee, Laksar, Haridwar, Dehradun and Bhagwanpur tried to bring the fire under control for a long time but the flames could not be doused. Finally, help was sought from Uttar Pradesh government and fire tenders were called in from the state's Saharanpur. Fire fighting operation was undertaken by more than a dozen fire tenders for a long period.

After the fire broke out at the bulb manufacturing plant, it spread to the adjoining buildings very fast. Along with the plant, the company's office was gutted by the fire. This led to panic in the area. Information was given to the fire services department and the police. At first fire tenders came from Bhagwanpur and when it failed to douse the flames, fire tenders were called from Roorkee and then from Laksar.