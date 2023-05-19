Mussoorie: On the occasion of his 89th birthday, author Ruskin Bond will release his new book, 'All-Time Favourite Nature Stories', at the Cambridge Book Depot in Mussoorie Badoni Chowk today. The book, which celebrates his love for nature, has a collection of 25 short stories. Also, the legendary author will present books signed by him to his fans on the occasion.

The book store has organised a special program to celebrate Bond's birthday. The author is expected to reach Cambridge Book Depot at around 3:30 pm. A cake-cutting ceremony will be held at 4 pm after which, he will interact with his fans and hand over books carrying his autograph.

Sunil Arora, owner of the Cambridge Book Depot, said there is a lot of enthusiasm among people regarding the birthday of their most-loved author. People from other parts of India as well as abroad have started coming to Mussoorie on the occasion of Bond's birthday, he said. This time, the book store has prepared special bags and badges for Bond's fans, Arora said. These will be presented by the author as souvenirs to his fans. Bond will be meeting his fans for the first time after the pandemic during which, he stayed at home and devoted his time to write for his fans.

Bond's grandfather, who was recruited in the British Army, came to India in 1880 and married an Indian woman. Bond was born on 19 May 1934. His father died when Bond was a child. When he was 17 years old, Bond went to England but soon returned to India.

Also Read: Ruskin Bond upset, writes SBI not to shift Mussoorie branch

Bond came to Mussoorie for the first time in 1964 and liked the place so much that he stayed back in the Queen of Hills. He has over 500 short stories and 200 books to his credit. Some of his books that are popular among children include 'Crazy Times With Uncle Ken', 'The Blue Umbrella', 'A Handful of Nuts', 'The Day Grandfather Tickled a Tiger' and 'The Room of the Roof'. He got Padma Shri award in 1999 and was awarded Padma Bhushan in 2014.